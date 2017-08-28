Swim: Dozen Gators qualify for sections in season opener

"I give credit to the girls coming in stronger from the Laker speed and strength program and swimming in the summer makes a huge difference,” Hoffmann said. “Swimming just like everything else about high school sports you can't take nine months off after your season and expect to swim fast the next season, it just doesn't work that way."

Twelve Gator swimmers qualified for sections, several qualified in more than one event. Among the 12 were Shannon Dougherty and Audrey Dorweiler, who both qualified in two events each.

Dougherty qualified in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle with times of 1:04.57 and 2:21.25, respectively. Dorweiler qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke by finishing in 1:12.19 and 1:15.28, respectively.

Others than earned section-qualifying times were Hannah and Julia Hoffmann, Rachel Erickson, Ali Femrite, Julia Kuehne, Lacey Entzi, Michele Stai, Erin Edmunds, Bailey Schoen, and Morgan Steinke.

Elizabeth Murken was less than a second away from qualifying, but coach Hoffmann says, “She will get qualifying time soon.”

Opening the season at Willmar is great to assess where swimmers rank against tougher competition, assistant coach Anita Nelson said.

“[Willmar] is always a good meet for us as coaches and for the girls to see where they are at to start the season,” Nelson said. “We had a lot of smiles after races. We looked strong.”

The Gators took sixth out of seven teams, but coach Hoffmann isn’t discouraged.

“We feel good. It's not where we start but it's how we finish," Hoffmann said.

The Gators open up the home season against Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Glenwood.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (7) Morris/Minnewaska (Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Lacey Entzi, Michele Stai) 2:04.59 (9) M/M (Ali Femrite, Morgan Steinke, Erin Edmunds, Julia Kuehne) 2:08.48… M/M (Elizabeth Murken, Avery Jorgenson, Audrey Dorweiler, Meghan Cerney) 2:18.57… M/M (Gretta Names, Alyssa Klassen, Anna Mello, Abbie McNally) 2:38.41

200 FREE – Hannah Hoffmann 2:20.27, Shannon Dougherty 2:21.25, Rachel Erickson, 2:22.04

200 IM – Femrite 2:40.53, J. Hoffmann 2:44.43, Murken 2:45.95

50 FREE – Stai 27.56, Entzi 27.6, Kuehne 28.47, Steinke 29.48

DIVING – Jaida Hess 115.95, Madison Solvie 105.35, Leslie Murken 86.5, Lily Anderson 85.2

100 FLY – Entzi 1:07.45, Erin Edmunds 1:12.03, Dorweiler 1:12.19, Femrite 1:12.68

100 FREE – Stai 1:02.07, Erickson 1:03.85, Dougherty 1:04.57, Kuehne 1:06

500 FREE – H. Hoffmann 6:31.54, Murken 6:53.18, Miah Roen 6:58.86

200 FREE RELAY – (9) Morris/Minnewaska (Kuehne, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Stai) 1:54.07… M/M (Dougherty, Edmunds, Steinke, Erickson) 1:57.28… M/M (Claire Reed, Avery Jorgenson, Abbie McNally, Roen) 2:08.09… M/M (Maria Gallegos, Solvie, Anderson, Meghan Cerney) 2:33.26

100 BACK – Schoen 1:11.99, Dorweiler 1:15.28, Klassen 1:29.35

100 BREAST – (6) J. Hoffmann 1:18.57, Steinke 1:21.22, Edmunds 1:23.49, Jorgenson 1:32.57

400 FREE RELAY – (8) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, Erickson, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:13.32… M/M (Dougherty, Roen, Dorweiler, Schoen) 4:29.8… M/M (Reed, McNally, Cerney, Mello) 4:57.33… M/M (Emma Dingman, Molly LeTendre, Names, Klassen) 5:35.19