Football: Owls return two starters in 2017 (with video)

The Owls return two-year starter in senior quarterback Kaleb Koehl and veteran receiver in senior Noah Kannegiesser. Montana Molden, Warren Osterman, and a few others saw playing time last season as well, Christianson said.

“We’ve had 26 guys here consistently. We’re down a little bit from where we were last year, but when you graduate 13 kids, it’s kind of expected,” Christianson said.

Summer was huge for the Owl program to give those inexperienced players a taste of what varsity football is all about.

“A lot of the guys are pretty fresh. We went to a team camp this summer, so they got a little action out there to see what varsity ball is all about,” Christianson said.

In 2016, the Owls went 5-4 overall. It was their first winning season over a decade since going 7-4 in 2005. The potential is there to keep this program moving up the ladder of success, Christianson said.

“The last three years, we’ve been improving the number of wins we’ve had. We’ve been telling these guys for the last four or five years that we [want] to keep climbing that ladder and that’s our goal this year, too,” Christianson said. “We’re not as big as we’ve been in the past. We have a lot more athletic guys. We’re hoping that if we can get the ball into the open field offensively, we can make things happen. Defensively, we have a lot of athletes that want to run around and hopefully hit somebody. We like where we’re sitting. It’s one of those things where we won’t know for sure until that first snap comes out [against another team]. I really think they’ve bought in and we’re climbing the hill and going the right way.”

The Owls open up the season with Laporte at home on Friday, Sept. 1. The Laporte Wildcats come off a 1-8 season with their lone win being a forfeit to Park Christian. The Wildcats listed 22 players on their 2016 roster.

2017 Hancock football schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 vs Laporte, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 vs Rothsay, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 @ Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 @ Underwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 vs Wheaton/H-N, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 @ Verndale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 @ C-G-B, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs Brandon-E, 7 p.m.