Volleyball: Owls lean on leadership in 2017 (with video)

“Just going in it was scary, knowing that we didn’t have a lot that weren’t showing up,” Flaten said of the low program numbers.

Roughly 15 players showed up for the first day of practice in grades 7-12. About seven additional players are listed on the roster, but were not at practice for various reasons, Flaten said.

“We have a lot of underclassmen that we’ve not really seen. They came in [Monday] and lit up the gym,” Flaten said. “The underclassmen are strong, good athletes.”

“A lot of energy and skill,” Peterson added.

The returning starters include three seniors in Ashlyn Mattson, Tess Steiner, and Emma Nelson. Mattson and Nelson were all-conference honorable mention players in 2016.

“Our three seniors are so strong,” Flaten said. “We are going to rely on them all year long. I can’t say enough about how great these girls are.”

“They’re vocal and they lead by example,” Peterson added.

Nelson moving from librero to power left was one of the bigger positional changes to happen at the start of practice last week.

“She gained her vertical,” Flaten said. “We lost a whole bunch of front row, so I warned [Emma] last year that she might be playing front row.”

“‘Is the net lower?’ No, you just can jump,” Peterson said mocking Nelson and her newfound vertical.

Haley Mattson, who also started at times in 2016, is still out with a knee injury suffered during the softball season. She may be back for the end of the season, but, “You don’t want to rush [rehab] and ruin it for the rest of your life,” Peterson said. Bailey DeSmith also had plenty of varsity playing time in 2016.

“The rest of sophomores will be new to varsity,” Flaten said. “Miranda Chamberlain came back after a year off and is amazing. She played B-squad as an eighth grader, so we’re excited to have her back.”

Chamberlain and Mattson are considered triple threats early in the season, and Flaten plans to take full advantage of that.

“Both are going to set in the back row, and they can both spike,” Flaten said. “When they’re in the front row, they’ll be spiking and blocking. They’re triple threats.”

Flaten hopes to see continued improvement throughout the season.

“I hope we peak at the end of the season,” Flaten said. “There is a big learning curve. These girls have to learn their positions and that’s just going to take some time. That team chemistry is what we want. Right now, we’re scrappy and everywhere, which is good, but we want scrappy and that cohesiveness.”

The Owls open up the regular season at Henning next Tuesday, Aug. 29, then open up the home season in a Pheasant Conference game against Ortonville at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Hancock Volleyball schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 29 @ Henning, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 vs Ortonville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 vs WCA, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11 vs Ashby, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 @ C-G-B, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 vs Wheaton/H-N, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18 @ Brandon-E, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 @ Ortonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 vs Hancock Invite, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 vs C-G-B, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Bertha-H tourney, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 @ Wheaton/H-N, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 @ WCA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs Dawson-B, 7 p.m.