Gators see potential for success early

The Gators had the best dual season in program history, head coach Linda Hoffmann said at the completion of the season last year. The Gators went 7-2 overall in 2016 with a third place finish in the West Central Conference and a seventh place finish in Section 6A. Though the Gators graduated six seniors last spring, the hope is there to repeat that success this season, said assistant coach Anita Nelson.

“I think we will be able to repeat that or be pretty darn close to it,” Nelson said. “As a whole, we could probably have another successful season, of course we haven’t seen any of the other teams yet either.”

The biggest loss will likely be felt with the graduation of Kate Folkman, who was a former Gator sprinter participating in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle events along with relays, Nelson said. Folkman was a part of the all-conference 200-meter medley relay team and individually earned honorable mention in the 50-meter freestyle event.

“It’s different,” Nelson said of coming into this year. “Those seniors last year were kind of my girls. This [first] week has gone very well, but the first day of practice was just a little bittersweet.”

Abbie McNally and Maria Gallegos were named the 2017 captains for the Morris/C-A side of the program. Almost a 180-degree switch from last year’s leaders, Nelson said.

“We had some pretty strong-willed captains last year. The pool is a little quieter this year,” Nelson said.

The Gators return several with varsity experience including Lacey Entzi, Rachel Erickson, Julia and Hannah Hoffmann, Shannon Dougherty, and Audrey Dorweiler.

The Gators open up the season at 2 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 25 in Willmar.

Friday, Aug. 25 @ Willmar, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 vs Montevideo, Glenwood 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 vs Sauk Centre, Morris 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 @ Staples-M, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 @ Montevideo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs Litchfield, Glenwood 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 @ Melrose, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs 6A True Team, Morris 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs Holdingford, Glenwood 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 @ Albany, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs Perham-Dent, Glenwood 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 vs West Central Conference, Morris 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 vs Section 6A, Morris 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 vs Section 6A, Morris 10 a.m.