Area high schools open up fall practice

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta football program saw approximately 55 players on the field Monday morning and the Morris Area Elementary School gymnasium was packed with Tiger volleyball players as well.

Morris/C-A boys and girls cross country, Morris/C-A/West Central Area girls tennis, and the Gator girls swimming and diving team also started practice today. The Gator swim team is a cooperative sponsorship between Morris/C-A, Benson, Minnewaska Area, and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

Look for season previews for each sport in the coming weeks. Read the Morris/C-A/WCA girls tennis preview here.