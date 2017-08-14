Weather Forecast

    Area high schools open up fall practice

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:19 a.m.
    Joel Ruiz protects the ball while Morris/C-A football installs some of its offense on the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 14. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 7
    Parker Dierks is under center Gage Wevley during the play installation part of practice Monday, Aug. 14. Also pictured are other O-linemen Bain Laine (left) and Andrew Messner (right). Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 7
    Gideon Joos gets up from a up-down conditioning drill during the first day of practice for the Hancock football team Monday morning. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 7
    Senior Warren Osterman looks on as head coach Chad Christianson addresses his team on the next drill at the first practice of the fall season on Monday, Aug. 14. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 7
    Tess Steiner bumps the ball during a drill at the first day of practice for the Hancock volleyball team. Steiner is one of three seniors on the team this year. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 7
    Jenna Larson runs through a drill during the first day of Morris/C-A volleyball practice Monday morning. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 7
    Jackie Kramer (right) goes over proper serving with some of the members of the Morris/C-A/WCA girls tennis team Monday morning at practice. Kramer is an assistant coach this year. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times7 / 7

    Lots of running and conditioning was happening as area high school sports opened up Monday, Aug. 14.

    Hancock had roughly 27 guys show up for the first day of football practice whereas the Owl volleyball team saw just 15 girls, mostly junior high players. Head coach Steph Flaten said she expects an additional seven players that were not at the first practice.

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta football program saw approximately 55 players on the field Monday morning and the Morris Area Elementary School gymnasium was packed with Tiger volleyball players as well.

    Morris/C-A boys and girls cross country, Morris/C-A/West Central Area girls tennis, and the Gator girls swimming and diving team also started practice today. The Gator swim team is a cooperative sponsorship between Morris/C-A, Benson, Minnewaska Area, and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

    Look for season previews for each sport in the coming weeks. Read the Morris/C-A/WCA girls tennis preview here.

