Area high schools open up fall practice
Lots of running and conditioning was happening as area high school sports opened up Monday, Aug. 14.
Hancock had roughly 27 guys show up for the first day of football practice whereas the Owl volleyball team saw just 15 girls, mostly junior high players. Head coach Steph Flaten said she expects an additional seven players that were not at the first practice.
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta football program saw approximately 55 players on the field Monday morning and the Morris Area Elementary School gymnasium was packed with Tiger volleyball players as well.
Morris/C-A boys and girls cross country, Morris/C-A/West Central Area girls tennis, and the Gator girls swimming and diving team also started practice today. The Gator swim team is a cooperative sponsorship between Morris/C-A, Benson, Minnewaska Area, and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.
Look for season previews for each sport in the coming weeks. Read the Morris/C-A/WCA girls tennis preview here.