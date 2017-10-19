Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Playoff seedings announced

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:10 p.m.

    Hancock and Bertha-Hewitt were both tied at 3-2 in the section and the Owls lost the coin flip tiebreaker and were seeded fourth in Section 4 9-man playoffs that begin at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Hancock. Hancock hasn't had a home playoff game since its run that ended at the Fargodome in 2005.

    Verndale finished the regular season 8-0 and took the No. 1-seed in Section 4 9-man. The winner of the Hancock and Underwood game will likely play the Pirates next Saturday, Oct. 28.

    Section 4 9-man via MSHSL.org

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers were seeded fourth as well and will take on No. 5 Breckenridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

    Pillager finished the regular season 6-2 overall with a 3-1 Section 6AA recordm and took the No. 1 seed. The winner of the Morris/C-A and Breckenridge game will likely take on Pillager next Saturday, Oct. 28.

    Section 6AA bracket via MSHSL.org

    Explore related topics:sportsmotorsportsMorris/C-A TigersMorris/C-A Tiger footballHancock OwlsHancock Owl football
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness