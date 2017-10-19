Football: Playoff seedings announced

Verndale finished the regular season 8-0 and took the No. 1-seed in Section 4 9-man. The winner of the Hancock and Underwood game will likely play the Pirates next Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers were seeded fourth as well and will take on No. 5 Breckenridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

Pillager finished the regular season 6-2 overall with a 3-1 Section 6AA recordm and took the No. 1 seed. The winner of the Morris/C-A and Breckenridge game will likely take on Pillager next Saturday, Oct. 28.