Hockey: Storm girls earn first win over Panthers
In the girls hockey season opener, Park Rapids defeated Morris Benson Area 2-1 in Morris. The Storm was able to avenge that loss by defeating the Panthers on their own ice Thursday, Dec. 7. The Storm early three first period goals then added one in the fourth to take a 4-3 win.
Megan Kirkeide scored twice for MBA. Whitney Demarais and Hallie Watzke also added goals in the first Storm win of the season.
The Storm plays at Crookston Friday, Dec. 8, and at Prairie Center Tuesday, Dec. 12.
MBA 4, Park Rapids 3
MBA (1-4) 3 0 1 – 4
PR (2-7) 1 1 1 – 3
FIRST PERIOD – M: Whitney Demarais 6:03… M: Megan Kirkeide 12:47… P: Paige Myhre 15:20 sh… M: Kirkeide (Hallie Watzke) 16:10 pp
SECOND PERIOD – P: Myhre (Savannah Anderson) 1:08
THIRD PERIOD – M: Watzke 2:14… P: Tara Johanning (Myhre, Alexa Kennedy) 15:30
GOALIE SAVE – Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 10… Park Rapids: Kylee Pachel 32