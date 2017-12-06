Hockey: WDC powers past Storm

Zach Bruns scored the lone goal for the Storm late in the second period with assists from Jack Riley and Mike Halvorson. It was Bruns' third goal of the season.

The Storm travels to Red Lake Falls Saturday, Dec. 9 for their next game.

WDC 8, MBA 1

WDC (4-0)...........3 4 1 — 8

MBA (0-2)...........0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD — W: Rylan Olson (Preston Warren, Andrew Sundby) PP 5:17 ... W: Warren (Jake Dykhoff) 7:44 ... W: Colby Schertler (Sundby, Lleyten Pettit) 13:41

SECOND PERIOD — W: Max Phillips (Warren) 2:26 ... W: Sundby (Pettit, Wyatt Hamann) 5:37 ... W: Phillips (Dykhoff, Jackson ecker) 8:38 ... M: Zach Bruns (Jack Riley, Mike Halvorson) 16:36 ... W: Dykhoff (Warren, Phillips) 16:56

THIRD PERIOD — W: Cael Sams (Olson, Warren) 14:37

GOALIE SAVES — Wadena Deer Creek: Noah Stevens 12 ... Morris Benson Area: Chase Engebretson 40