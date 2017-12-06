Search
    Hockey: WDC powers past Storm

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:47 p.m.
    Zach Bruns takes a shot on WDC goalie during the MBA home opener Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris. Bruns scored the only goal for the Storm in the game. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    Hunter Gades checks WDC's Lleyten Pettit during Morris Benson Area home opener Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 4
    Mike Halvorson keeps the puck away from WDC defender during the second period of Storm home opener action Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 4
    Jack Riley makes a move with the puck around WDC defender during the first period of action Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

    Wadena Deer Creek scored three goals in the first period, four in the second, and if that wasn't enough, added another in the third to take an 8-1 win against Morris Benson Area boys hockey team Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris.

    Zach Bruns scored the lone goal for the Storm late in the second period with assists from Jack Riley and Mike Halvorson. It was Bruns' third goal of the season.

    The Storm travels to Red Lake Falls Saturday, Dec. 9 for their next game.

    WDC 8, MBA 1

    WDC (4-0)...........3 4 1 — 8

    MBA (0-2)...........0 1 0 — 1

    FIRST PERIOD — W: Rylan Olson (Preston Warren, Andrew Sundby) PP 5:17 ... W: Warren (Jake Dykhoff) 7:44 ... W: Colby Schertler (Sundby, Lleyten Pettit) 13:41

    SECOND PERIOD — W: Max Phillips (Warren) 2:26 ... W: Sundby (Pettit, Wyatt Hamann) 5:37 ... W: Phillips (Dykhoff, Jackson ecker) 8:38 ... M: Zach Bruns (Jack Riley, Mike Halvorson) 16:36 ... W: Dykhoff (Warren, Phillips) 16:56

    THIRD PERIOD — W: Cael Sams (Olson, Warren) 14:37

    GOALIE SAVES — Wadena Deer Creek: Noah Stevens 12 ... Morris Benson Area: Chase Engebretson 40

    Brooke Kern

