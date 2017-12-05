Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hockey: Eagles cruise past MBA girls

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:43 p.m.

    Morris Benson Area girls hockey team fell to Windom, 4-1, on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Windom. Head coach Abby Daly said the girls had a rocky start to the game.

    "We had a tough start with the first two goals for Windom going off the skates of our defensemen and into the net," Daly said.

    The lone goal was scored by Taryn Picht, her first of the season.

    "We had some other scoring opportunities, but we just couldn't capitalize on them," Daly said.

    Storm is at Park Rapids Thursday, Dec. 7 and at Crookston Friday, Dec. 8.

    Windom 4, Morris Benson 1

    MBA (0-4)..................0 0 1 – 1

    Windom....................3 0 1 – 4

    FIRST PERIOD – W: Meakin Bang (Katrina LaCanne) 1:38… W: Molly Boyum (Miranda Cory) 5:34… Jolyssa Higley-Purrington (Abby Ignaszewski) 7:26

    SECOND PERIOD – No scoring

    THIRD PERIOD – W: Anna Volk (Madelyn Schumacher, Ignaszewski) 8:40… M: Taryn Picht (Whitney Demarais) 11:25

    GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 33… Windom: Emily Steen 13

    Explore related topics:sportshockeyprepprep hockeyPrep girls hockeyMBA StormMorris Benson Area StormMBA Storm girls hockey
    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Facebook: Stevens County Times | Twitter: @SCTimesSports | Instagram: @SCTimesSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness