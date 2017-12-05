Hockey: Eagles cruise past MBA girls

"We had a tough start with the first two goals for Windom going off the skates of our defensemen and into the net," Daly said.

The lone goal was scored by Taryn Picht, her first of the season.

"We had some other scoring opportunities, but we just couldn't capitalize on them," Daly said.

Storm is at Park Rapids Thursday, Dec. 7 and at Crookston Friday, Dec. 8.

Windom 4, Morris Benson 1

MBA (0-4)..................0 0 1 – 1

Windom....................3 0 1 – 4

FIRST PERIOD – W: Meakin Bang (Katrina LaCanne) 1:38… W: Molly Boyum (Miranda Cory) 5:34… Jolyssa Higley-Purrington (Abby Ignaszewski) 7:26

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring

THIRD PERIOD – W: Anna Volk (Madelyn Schumacher, Ignaszewski) 8:40… M: Taryn Picht (Whitney Demarais) 11:25

GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 33… Windom: Emily Steen 13