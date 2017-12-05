Hockey: Storm drops opener at Windom
The Morris Benson Area boys hockey team opened up the season with a 4-3 loss at Windom Saturday, Dec. 2.
Two Storm players got their first varsity goals. Jack Riley started the scoring for the Storm with a short-handed goal in the first period to lock the game at 1-1. Zach Bruns scored one of his two goals in the game to give MBA a 2-1 lead early in the second. Bruns added a third period goal off an assist from Hunter Gades.
"It was great to have our first year guys contribute so much in the first game of the season, getting us off to a good start," head coach Jeremiah Day said.
The Storm plays host to Wadena Deer Creek Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Windom 4, Morris Benson 3
MBA (0-1)......1 1 1 – 3
Windom.......... 1 2 1 – 4
FIRST PERIOD – W: Ethan Becker (Eli Becker) 3:53pp... MBA: Jack Riley (Zach Bruns) 15:52sh
SECOND PERIOD – MBA: Bruns 7:08... W: Alex Espenson (Eli Becker) 11:45... W: Eli Becker (Espenson, Vincent Vongsy) 13:23
THIRD PERIOD – W: Kyle Espenson (Wyatt Schumacher, Ethan Becker) 4:03 pp... MBA: Bruns (Hunter Gades) 4:36
GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Chase Engebretson 52… Windom: Josiah Quintero 17