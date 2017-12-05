Hockey: Storm drops opener at Windom

"It was great to have our first year guys contribute so much in the first game of the season, getting us off to a good start," head coach Jeremiah Day said.

The Storm plays host to Wadena Deer Creek Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Windom 4, Morris Benson 3

MBA (0-1)......1 1 1 – 3

Windom.......... 1 2 1 – 4

FIRST PERIOD – W: Ethan Becker (Eli Becker) 3:53pp... MBA: Jack Riley (Zach Bruns) 15:52sh

SECOND PERIOD – MBA: Bruns 7:08... W: Alex Espenson (Eli Becker) 11:45... W: Eli Becker (Espenson, Vincent Vongsy) 13:23

THIRD PERIOD – W: Kyle Espenson (Wyatt Schumacher, Ethan Becker) 4:03 pp... MBA: Bruns (Hunter Gades) 4:36

GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Chase Engebretson 52… Windom: Josiah Quintero 17