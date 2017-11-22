It's about more than winning for Storm seniors

RELATED: Panthers slip by Storm in opener, MBA girls hockey photo store

The team approaches each season realistically, Kirkeide said.

“We know we aren’t that strong of a team and we go into the season knowing that,” Kirkeide said. “We have a really fun team. If you go into our locker room and listen to us, we’re having a blast. Honestly, that’s all you can do is have fun with it.”

Still, losing can sting.

“You get sad when you lose, but then you pick your head right back up and keep going,” Kirkeide said.

Kirkeide has been playing hockey since first grade. She transferred from Herman-Norcross to Morris Area in junior high so she could play on the varsity hockey team.

“I came to Morris and I knew everyone already because of hockey,” Kirkeide said.

The team hasn’t been very successful over the past six seasons in the wins and losses, but the seniors said they are gaining more than wins from their time on the ice.

“Our main thing is to just have fun,” said Demarais, who is in her third season with the Storm hockey program. “With hockey everyone is just so much closer. We’re a family, and we have fun all the time.”

Demarais was a basketball player up until her sophomore season when she made the switch. She doesn’t regret her decision.

“I’ve always loved hockey, and they needed girls… and mom and dad finally said yes,” Demarais said of her switch to hockey.

Hoffman is in her fourth year as varsity goalie.

“I like the adrenaline rush,” Hoffman said of her post between the pipes. “I’m not really a strong skater, so goalie just came natural to me.”

Hoffman also plays because, “I love the sport. Since Morris and Benson are merged, it’s nice to meet other girls and form new bonds and friendships when we’re rivals in other sports.”

The Storm started this season with a respectable game against Park Rapids, a team they opened with last year and lost 11-1. On Saturday, Nov. 11, MBA lost 2-1.

“We had a good turnout against Park Rapids, we weren’t expecting that,” Kirkeide said. “If we can keep playing as we do and keep getting better, we’ll have a chance against some of these other teams that we don’t normally. I think a lot of other teams lost seniors, too, so I don’t think it’ll be that bad of a season.”

While they look to play for an improved season, the seniors said they also have another important role on the team. All three are captains of this year’s team, and keeping the younger girls involved is a key focus since they are the future of the program.

“We’re so small. Keeping these seventh-graders and younger girls in it and encouraging them and hopefully we’ll just keep getting more,” Demarais said.

The three seniors and the rest of the Storm girls hockey program will next be in action for the Marshall Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25 in Marshall.