    Hockey: Park Rapids slips by MBA in season opener

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:56 p.m.
    Kortney Sanasack leads the rest of her line down the Morris Benson Area bench after scoring her first varsity goal in the home opener against Park Rapids Saturday, Nov. 11 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 4
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 4
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

    The Morris Benson Area Storm girls hockey team fell 2-1 to Park Rapids in the season opener for both teams Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

    MBA held a 1-0 lead after scoring just over two minutes into the second period, but Park Rapids tied the game a 1-1 with under 40 seconds to play in the period to go into intermission tied. Park Rapids found the net on a power play goal around the four minute mark in the third period to seal the win.

    The Storm, 0-1, will be on the road for their next seven games starting with the Thanksgiving Classic in Marshall Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25.

    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com.

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
