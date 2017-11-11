Hockey: Park Rapids slips by MBA in season opener

MBA held a 1-0 lead after scoring just over two minutes into the second period, but Park Rapids tied the game a 1-1 with under 40 seconds to play in the period to go into intermission tied. Park Rapids found the net on a power play goal around the four minute mark in the third period to seal the win.

The Storm, 0-1, will be on the road for their next seven games starting with the Thanksgiving Classic in Marshall Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25.