Gymnastics: Otters defeat Tigers in Morris

Olivia Lebrija was the lone Tiger to earn first place in an event Tuesday. She did so on the floor with a 8.35. She also placed third on the vault and fourth in all around competition.

Kate Giese took fourth on the beam and fifth on the vault. Kali Berlinger took fourth on the floor, and Callie Snell took fifth place in all around competition with a new personal best score of 26.95. Snell also set new bests on the bars and beam.

As a team, the varsity tied the season high score on the vault and set a new season high on the beam. There were 14 new personal bests set for the Tigers between JV and varsity competition.

The Tigers are next in action Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Wahpeton.

Team scoring - (1) Fergus Falls 126.225 (2) Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta 109

ALL AROUND - (4) Olivia Lebrija 29.6 (5) Callie Snell 26.95

VAULT - (3) Lebrija 8.25 (5) Kate Giese 7.95, Callie Snell 7.85, Julia Gocha 7.55, Shannon Kill 7.55

BARS - Lebrija 6, Snell 5.3, Nicole Gillespie 4.2, Gocha 4, Madelyn Siegel 3.9

BEAM - (4) Giese 7.15, Lebrija 7, Siegel 6.75, Snell 6.65, Reegan Sletten 5.9

FLOOR - (1) Lebrija 8.35 (4) Kali Berlinger 7.85, Snell 7.15, Siegel 7, Giese 7