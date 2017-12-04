Gymnastics: Tigers fourth at hosted invite

BKMS’ Mariah Ahrndt led the team and the field with a 35.2 score in the all-around competition, edging teammate Makenna Kelley, who finished with a 34.45.

New London-Spicer took second place overall at 130.9, just behind Benson/KMS/Montevideo's 133, in part thanks to third place finisher Emily Novak who totaled 33.3 points in the all-around.

The Tigers continue open the duel season against Fergus Falls Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Morris.

MAHACA Invitational

Team scoring - (1) Benson/KMS/Montevideo 133 (2) New London-Spicer 130.9 (3) Long Prairie/Grey Eagle 125.35 (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 110.95 (5) Detroit Lakes 107.9 (6) Park Rapids/M/N 100.75

ALL-AROUND — (1) Mariah Ahrndt, B/KMS/M, 35.2 (2) Makenna Kelley, B/KMS/M, 34.45 (3) Emily Novak, NLS, 33.3 (4) Halle Hanson, B/KMS/M, 32.55 (6) Sara Thein, NLS, 31.3 (9) Olivia Lebrija, M/CA, 30.5

VAULT — (1) Mariah Ahrndt, B/KMS/M, 9.0 (2) Emily Novak, NLS, 8.9 (4) Makenna Kelley, M/CA, 8.6

BARS — (1) Makenna Kelley, B/KMS/M, 8.6 (2) Mariah Ahrndt, B/KMS/M, 8.4 (3) Halle Hanson, B/KMS/M, 8.35 (4) Becca Schmidt, NLS, 8.3

BEAM — (1) Mariah Ahrndt, B/KMS/M, 8.4 (2) Makenna Kelley, B/KMS/M, 8.2 (3) Emma Rohman, NLS, 8.1 (4) Taylor Knudsen, NLS, 8.05 (5) Kate Giese, M/CA, 7.8

FLOOR — (1) Mariah Ahrndt, B/KMS/M, 9.4 (2) Makenna Kelley, B/KMS/M, 9.05 (3) Emily Novak, NLS, 8.8 (5) Sara Thein, NLS, 8.65 (6) Olivia Lebrija, M/CA, 8.55