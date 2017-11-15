Gymnastics: Huge numbers for Tigers at start of practice

Trent Oberg looks on as Anya Eckerle and Reegan Sletten do lunges during a circuit training at gymnastics practice Tuesday, Nov. 14. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Reegan Sletten is one of four seniors that will lead the MAHACA gymnastics program this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Hancock gymnastics program started practice Monday, Nov. 13. The Tigers merged with Hancock early this summer. The Tigers have roughly 40 gymnasts in the gym, head coach Trent Oberg said.