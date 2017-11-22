Three earn All Area mention from WCT

RELATED: Arndt RB of the Year, Koehl named District MVP, Hancock football photo store, MACA football photo store

Hancock

Sr., QB/LB

Put down the controllers and shut off the XBox, Kaleb Koehl. The senior quarterback put up video game numbers as he led Hancock to its first playoff win since 2005. Koehl was third in the area with 1,367 rushing yards and scored 10 times while averaging a robust 10.1 yards per carry. He was the gunslinger of the area as well, leading all passers with 2,202 yards while completing 52 percent of his passes and throwing for 26 touchdowns. Defensively, Koehl was all over the field for the Owls with 140 tackles and three sacks.

“Kaleb is truly a competitor,” Hancock head coach Chad Christianson said. “He led our team in tackles this year and when he made a tackle you knew who made it. Offensively, he was our workhorse this year and was a true dual threat in the backfield.”

Hancock

Sr., WR

Kannegiesser makes an appearance on a Tribune All-Area team for the third time -- twice in basketball and once now in football. The area’s leading scorer on the hardwood last season, Kannegiesser did much of the same on the gridiron in 2017. His 16 touchdown receptions led all players, as did his 1,199 receiving yards. “Noah is a player that is a threat anytime the ball is in his hands,” Christianson said. “He demanded teams to double him in coverage and if they would not, he would take advantage and get deep on them. He is very fast and athletic and capable of making defensive players miss in the open field.”

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Jr., RB/LB

How does Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta follow up a season in which their leading rusher chalked up over 1,900 yards? By moving their tight end to the backfield, letting him loose and allowing him to gain over 1,400 yards on the year. Arndt finished second to only Boike in rushing yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns. Defensively, Arndt was a playmaker for the Tigers, finishing with 45 tackles out of the secondary, three sacks and one interception. “Camden emerged as one of the most dynamic ball carriers in our programs recent memory,” Morris head coach Kevin Pope said. “His ability as a runner, receiver, and returner are well documented in his stat line, but he also does many of the little things well. He is a good blocker and an impactful defender.”

Honorable mention players for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Gage Wevley, Sr., C/DL

Blocked for 1,400-yard back, 51 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFL

Kyle Staebler, Sr., FB/LB/DL

Lead blocker on offense, 80 tackles, 9 FL, 1 sack

Parker Dierks, Sr., WB/S

61 tackles, 2 INTs