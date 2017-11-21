Hancock's Koehl credits teammates for his MVP honor

RELATED: Eight Owls earn all-district nod, Hancock football photo store, Hancock athletics

Koehl had 2,202 passing yards and 1,367 rushing yards to lead Hancock in both categories this season, and said he couldn’t have done any of it without his teammates.

“A lot of credit should go to my teammates,” Koehl said. “They all worked hard throughout the whole season. I couldn’t have had as much success without the protection from my O-line, they always fought no matter what. We had great athletes at our receiver spots and all of them worked to get open and block when it was a run. I was surrounded by players who wouldn’t quit and always fought to the end of the game.”

Koehl has thrown over 1,000 yards in a single season before, but rushing for 1,000 yards was a new accomplishment.

“I wanted to exceed 1,000 yards rushing and passing. I did that,” Koehl said.

Koehl had his sights locked in on a home playoff game for the Owls to cap off his high school career. Hancock accomplished that goal with a regular season record of 5-3 to earn the fourth seed in Section 4 9-man playoffs.

“We got a home playoff game for the first time in a long time, which was exciting and very memorable,” Koehl said. “We didn’t quite make the run that we wanted, but everybody played hard until the end. It was a season I will never forget.”

A 6-4 season marks one win more than Hancock had in 2016. Koehl hopes that the Owls continue to climb the ladder of success for years to come.

“I hope that we put a mindset in the younger kids that this is going to be how Hancock plays football now and there are no down years,” Koehl said. “I hope we got a program going that knows they are going to continue to get better as times goes.”