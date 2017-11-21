MA/C-A's Arndt humbled by RB of the Year recognition

RELATED: Four earn all-district nod, MACA football photo store, Morris/C-A athletics

“We explored a few different ways to get him involved other than the TE position, including seeing if QB was a fit,” Morris/C-A head coach Kevin Pope said. “We envisioned him in more of a hybrid role split between wingback and RB. This would provide opportunities to use him as a receiving threat more consistently as well as a regular ball carrier. As the season evolved, he emerged as our most consistent threat as a ball carrier.”

Although familiar with the position, Arndt hadn’t been a running back since junior high.

“Being moved to the RB position was exciting, but kinda nerve-racking at the same time,” Arndt said. “I played RB my elementary and junior high days, so I was familiar with the position, but I knew I had big shoes to fill with Jacob Zosel being our RB last year and how great of a season he had… I knew the expectations were going to be very high.”

Arndt ran for 1,438 yards this season, which is second all-time on the single season rushing list in Morris/C-A football history. That title is held by his predecessor Zosel, who ran for 1,933 in 2016.

“Being second all time behind Jacob Zosel is an honor,” Arndt said. “Knowing Jacob since we were little, he's helped me become the player I am today with his leadership and how much he helped the younger kids.”

Arndt is humbled by the district recognition and his rushing yards this season. He credits both his coaches and his teammates, all of which pushed him to be the best player he could be.

“My goal at the beginning of the season was a 1,000 yard season,” Arndt said. “Exceeding that felt great, but I have to give major props to my coaches and teammates. They gave me the confidence to play my best game.”