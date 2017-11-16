Football: Special Teams duo earn all-UMAC for UM-Morris

Hoff led the UMAC in made field goals this year with seven in 12 attempts and was 13-for-14 on extra points. His season-long field goal of 42 yards was the fourth longest make in the conference this season and he tied for the conference lead with seven kickoff touchbacks.

Shipley did a great job of booming punts and pinning the opposition inside their own 20 all season long. He led the UMAC with five punts over 50 yards which included a UMAC-best 71-yard boot against Crown. He also led the conference with 21 punts inside the opponent's 20.

The sophomore from Idaho also gained recognition for his work on the defensive side of the ball as he was named to the All-UMAC Defensive Second Team. He led the conference with 114 total tackles which included two 17-tackle games. He also added three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and forced three fumbles.

Shipley was a two-time UMAC Special Teams Player of the Week and two-time UMAC Defensive Player of the Week this season.