    Football: Eight Owls earn district honors

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:33 a.m.

    Eight Hancock football players received recognition from their District 9 West South 2 play this season. Senior quarterback Kaleb Koehl was named co-MVP of the district along with Wyatt Curtis of Rothsay. Other Hancock all-district players included Noah Kannegiesser, Josh Birr, and Montana Molden. Harrison Zeltwanger, Peyton Rohloff, Tyler Timmerman, and Gideon Joos earned honorable mention.

    Verndale won the district title with a perfect 8-0 record. Brandon-Evansville and Rothsay both finished 7-1 while Bertha-Hewitt and Hancock were behind them with 5-3 records.

    Five of the eight earning all-district recognition for Hancock return to the team in 2018, including all-district player Molden and all four honorable mention players.

    Seniors Koehl and Kannegiesser also earned all-section accolades for their play during section games this season, head coach Chad Christianson said.

