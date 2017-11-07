Football: Four Tigers earn all-district nods

Individually, the Tigers had two earn all-district nods and two earn honorable mention. Camden Arndt and Gage Wevley earned all-district accolades while Bain Laine and Alex Daugherty earned honorable mention. Arndt also received District Running Back of the Year.

Arndt ran for 1,438 yards this season. That total is second all-time in Morris/C-A football history right behind his predecessor Jacob Zosel, who tallied 1,933 yards in 2016. Arndt had nearly 200 carries for the Tigers this year and tallied 13 rushing touchdowns. He also led the receiving corp with 140 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns.

Wevley and Laine were both a part of the offensive line that helped block for Arndt, who tallied over 1,400 yards this season. They were also a part of the defensive line with five tackles-for-loss each. Wevley tallied three sacks, 33 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to earn him all-district honors.

Daugherty had six pass breakups and four interceptions. Both were team highs in 2017. He also had 34 tackles.