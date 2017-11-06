After holding Greenville to a 3-and-out on the opening possession, Minnesota Morris went 53 yards in three plays to score on their initial drive. On a 3rd-and-12, Masloski called his own number and rambled 55 yards for a touchdown to give UMM a 7-0 lead.

Later in the opening quarter, Drew Shipley intercepted a George Harris pass and went 29 yards for another Cougar score to make it 14-0 UMM with 7:44 left in the quarter.

Late in the quarter, Harris atoned for the pick six by connecting with Gregoire Franchomme for an 80-yard touchdown to cut the Cougar lead in half going into the second quarter.

Two more Harris to Franchomme touchdown connections (35 and 13 yards) gave Greenville the lead at 21-14 and Harris added another touchdown toss near the end of the half to make it 28-14 Greenville going into the break.

The Cougars cut into the Panthers lead on the first drive of the second half. After recovering an onside kick attempt, the Cougars drove 43 yards in seven plays with Caleb Kemp ending the drive on a 3-yard touchdown rush to pull UMM within 28-21 with 12:38 left in the third.

Greenville answered with a touchdown later in the third and added two more in the fourth.

Masloski threw for 107 yards with 61 of those going to Nathan Sheridan on four receptions. Shipley was everywhere on the field collecting 17 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble to go along with his pick six. Marcos Luna had 13 tackles and Connor Oldenburg added 11.

Minnesota Morris ends the season with a 1-9 overall record and 1-8 mark in UMAC play.

Drew Shipley, So., Minnesota Morris

Couer D'Alene, Idaho/Lake City

- Led Minnesota Morris with 17 tackles Saturday

- Tallied one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble

- Returned an interception for a touchdown