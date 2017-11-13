Cross Country: UM-Morris finishes season at regionals
The Minnesota Morris men's and women’s cross country team ended its season Saturday, Nov. 11 at the NCAA Division III Central Regionals in Northfield.
For the men, Tyler Sassenberg had the top Cougar time over the eight-kilometer course with a clocking of 26:57.9. Rounding out the UMM top five was David Roanhorse (27:24.4), Raymond Abraham (27:37.5), Ryan Anderson (27:51.6), and Benjamin Barnack (28:19.3).
The Cougars finished in 22nd place as a team. Other UMAC teams finishing ahead of the Cougars were St. Scholastica (15th), UW-Superior (19th), and Martin Luther (20th).
Crossing the finish line first for the UMM women was Katherine Novak as her time of 23:51.4 was good for 68th place over the six-kilometer course. Next in line for UMM were Elisabeth Anderson (25:07.0), Alexa Yeager (25:22.8), Brynn Gellner (25:33.8), and Kaitlyn Ladwig (25:52.0).
The Cougars came in 21st place as a team. The only UMAC team ahead of them was St. Scholastica, who placed 13th.