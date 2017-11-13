Cross Country: UM-Morris finishes season at regionals

For the men, Tyler Sassenberg had the top Cougar time over the eight-kilometer course with a clocking of 26:57.9. Rounding out the UMM top five was David Roanhorse (27:24.4), Raymond Abraham (27:37.5), Ryan Anderson (27:51.6), and Benjamin Barnack (28:19.3).

The Cougars finished in 22nd place as a team. Other UMAC teams finishing ahead of the Cougars were St. Scholastica (15th), UW-Superior (19th), and Martin Luther (20th).

Crossing the finish line first for the UMM women was Katherine Novak as her time of 23:51.4 was good for 68th place over the six-kilometer course. Next in line for UMM were Elisabeth Anderson (25:07.0), Alexa Yeager (25:22.8), Brynn Gellner (25:33.8), and Kaitlyn Ladwig (25:52.0).

The Cougars came in 21st place as a team. The only UMAC team ahead of them was St. Scholastica, who placed 13th.