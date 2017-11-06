Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cross Country: Carrington, Nelson close out 2017 season at state

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:47 p.m.
    Submitted photos

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta eighth grader Meredith Carrington and senior Tate Nelson closed out the 2017 season at the Class A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

    Carrington ran a 21:29.4 for 136th out of 174 runners on Saturday. She had her best time of 2017 in the Section 6A meet, posting a 20:30 back on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Long Prairie. That time positioned her at fourth overall, which sent her back to state after reaching state as a seventh grader.

    Nelson ran a 17:59.6 and finished 124th out of 176 ruunners. He ran a season best 17:46 at the Section 6A meet and took 12th overall at the meet to qualify for his first-ever state appearance.

    Perham took the girls team title by placing three in the top 15. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd took 10th as team with one runner in the top 15. West Central Area was 15th as a team with a runner in the top 20.

    Perham also won the boys team title with just one runner in the top 10. LQPV/D-B took fourth with a top five runner in Keiser Freetly (4th in 16:04.8) and a top 20 runner, and West Central Area took eighth with a top 10 runner.

    The Tiger boys graduate Nelson, Judah Malek, and Tyler Reimers whereas the girls return everyone in 2018.

    Explore related topics:sportscross-countryprepprep cross countrycross countryMorris/C-A TigersTate NelsonMeredith CarringtonClass A State Cross CountryMorris/C-A Tiger cross country
    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Facebook: Stevens County Times | Twitter: @SCTimesSports | Instagram: @SCTimesSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness