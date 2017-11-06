Carrington ran a 21:29.4 for 136th out of 174 runners on Saturday. She had her best time of 2017 in the Section 6A meet, posting a 20:30 back on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Long Prairie. That time positioned her at fourth overall, which sent her back to state after reaching state as a seventh grader.

Nelson ran a 17:59.6 and finished 124th out of 176 ruunners. He ran a season best 17:46 at the Section 6A meet and took 12th overall at the meet to qualify for his first-ever state appearance.

Perham took the girls team title by placing three in the top 15. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd took 10th as team with one runner in the top 15. West Central Area was 15th as a team with a runner in the top 20.

Perham also won the boys team title with just one runner in the top 10. LQPV/D-B took fourth with a top five runner in Keiser Freetly (4th in 16:04.8) and a top 20 runner, and West Central Area took eighth with a top 10 runner.

The Tiger boys graduate Nelson, Judah Malek, and Tyler Reimers whereas the girls return everyone in 2018.