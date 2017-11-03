VIDEO: Cougar football coaches look ahead to Greenville
Minnesota Morris head coaches Marty Hoffmann and Matt Johnson recap the loss to Northwestern last Saturday, Oct. 28 in Morris. The Cougars were ahead 6-0 through the first three quarters of action. The Eagles put together 21 points in the final quarter to win 21-14.
The Cougars now look ahead to their season finale at Greenville College Saturday, Nov. 4. The Panthers had 811 yards of total offense last week on the road at Iowa Wesleyan.