Basketball: UM-Morris women battle Bison in exhibition

Kendra Raths gave the Cougars their first lead on a three-pointer to make it 7-5. Elli Stevenson and Becca Holland each followed with lay-ins to give UMM an 11-7 edge. The Bison retook the lead late in the first quarter, but a Bailey Miller three in the final seconds gave the Cougars a 21-20 lead going into the second quarter.

NDSU scored in the opening seconds of the second stanza and led throughout. A Raths layup pulled the Cougars within 36-32 at halftime.

The Cougars outscored the Bison 6-2 to start the second half to pull even at 38 following a Holland lay-in. Mauren Thiesen later drained a three to knot it at 41. The Bison followed with a 10-0 run and would pull away throughout the remainder of the contest to claim the 25-point win.

Thiesen and Raths led the Cougars with 11 points each. Abby Van Kempen led with 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Minnesota Morris has another exhibition game Saturday, Nov. 4 at North Dakota.