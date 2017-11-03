Soccer: UM-Morris eliminated by Saints, end season 10-10-1

The Cougars ended St. Scholastica's 118-game UMAC unbeaten streak two and a half weeks ago and they were in a good position to give them another defeat after 45 minutes as they put the lone goal on the scoreboard in the first half. Denis Ostroushko put in a rebound off a Zachary Jacobson shot attempt in the 36th minute.

Cougar goalkeeper Cody Christ was able to hold the Saints scoreless until the 63rd minute when Juan Ochoa beat him in front of the far post to tie the game at 1-1. Noah Hooey gave the Saints the lead in the 75th minute off a crossing pass. Luqman Barre had a chance to tie it for UMM in the 82nd minute, but his chance was saved by the CSS keeper.

Christ made four saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris ends its season with an overall record of 10-10-1 and 7-4-1 mark in the UMAC.