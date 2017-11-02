Soccer: Cougars end season in UMAC semifinals

These two met in the same round in last year's tournament with the Cougars pulling out a shootout victory after the teams played to a scoreless draw through two overtime periods.

Thursday was a different story as the Saints scored in the ninth minute as Rachel Dixon gave CSS a 1-0 lead.

The score remained that way until halftime. St. Scholastica added two more goals in the second half to advance to the championship game Saturday against the winner of Northwestern/Northland.

The Saints held a 27-6 edge in total shots and 11-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Megan Tschida made eight saves in net for the Cougars.

The Cougars close out the season with an overall record of 9-8-1 and 7-4-1 mark in conference play.