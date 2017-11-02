Soccer: Cougars end season in UMAC semifinals
Minnesota Morris' quest at a repeat Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Tournament championship ended Thursday, Nov. 2 as the No. 3 Cougars dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 2 St. Scholastica in a UMAC semifinal contest in Duluth.
These two met in the same round in last year's tournament with the Cougars pulling out a shootout victory after the teams played to a scoreless draw through two overtime periods.
Thursday was a different story as the Saints scored in the ninth minute as Rachel Dixon gave CSS a 1-0 lead.
The score remained that way until halftime. St. Scholastica added two more goals in the second half to advance to the championship game Saturday against the winner of Northwestern/Northland.
The Saints held a 27-6 edge in total shots and 11-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Megan Tschida made eight saves in net for the Cougars.
The Cougars close out the season with an overall record of 9-8-1 and 7-4-1 mark in conference play.