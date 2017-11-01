Playing in wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour at times, the team with the wind at their backs held the advantage for most of the contest. The Cougars held a 9-3 edge in shots in the first half with the wind at the their back while Martin Luther outshot UMM 11-3 in the second half.

The game was scoreless through 90 minutes despite great chances by both teams. In the ninth minute, Jacobson had an open net opportunity, but a Martin Luther defender stepped in and blocked the shot in the lower left corner of the net. In the second half (53rd minute) MLC's Ethan Schultz had a penalty kick opportunity following a UMM hand ball in the box. Cougar goalkeeper Cody Christ guessed correctly and saved the shot in the lower left corner to keep the game tied at 0.

The contest seemed destined to go to a shootout, but fortunes changed late in the double overtime. An MLC goalie free kick was hit on the ground to an MLC player. With Jacobson nearby, he stole the ball and snuck the shot into the net for the golden goal.

Minnesota Morris (10-9-1) advances to the UMAC semifinals Thursday, Nov. 2 at No. 1 seed St. Scholastica at 1:30 p.m. This marks a rematch of the Oct. 14 contest in Morris when the Cougars snapped St. Scholastica's NCAA record 118-game unbeaten streak in conference games.