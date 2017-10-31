Cross Country: Roanhorse, Abraham earn all-UMAC nod

This marks the first all-conference selections for both Roanhorse and Abraham. The duo were among the top three runners for the Cougars all season. Roanhorse ran a 10th place time Saturday with a clocking of 27:20.9, 20 seconds better than last year at the UMAC championships. Abraham improved his time by over a minute as his time of 27:25.3 was good for 12th; last year he ran a 28:35.2.

The Cougars wrap up the season with meets Friday, Nov. 3 at the SJU Fall Finale and Nov. 11 at the NCAA Central Region Championships in Northfield.