Cross Country: Novak leads Cougars on all-UMAC list

Katherine Novak earns All-UMAC First Team honors a year after gaining All-UMAC Second Team recognition a season ago. Novak's time of 24:25.1 was good for fifth on Saturday. She was a two-time UMAC Runner of the Week this season.

Elisabeth Anderson and Brynn Gellner earn a spot on the All-UMAC Second Team. Anderson was an All-UMAC First Team runner a season ago and placed 10th on Saturday with a time of 25:00.7. Right behind in 11th place was Gellner who ran a time of 25:06.7; that time was over two minutes better than last year's running at the championships.

The Cougars wrap up the season with meets Friday, Nov. 3 at the SJU Fall Finale and Nov. 11 at the NCAA Central Region Championships in Northfield.