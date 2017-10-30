Swim: Cougars open up season with two wins

Results

Caitlin Papke had a substantial victory for the Cougars in the 1000-yard freestyle as her winning time of 12:05.49 was 20 seconds in front of the runner-up finisher. She teamed with Abi Fountain, Liz Melssen, and Amanda Donley to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:47.81. Donley was also a winner in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.14.

On the diving board, Taryn Longshore and McKenna Vininski had first place performances in 1-meter with scores of 146.70 and 186.50, respectively.

Second place Cougar finishes included: Papke in the 100-yard freestyle (57.25), Katie Beauto in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.67), Tatiana Walker-Rozo in the 500-yard freestyle (6:03.26), and Sierra Walker in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.73).

Minnesota Morris is next in action next Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Catherine.