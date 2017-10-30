Cross Country: Cougars second, fourth at UMAC Championships

Men’s Results

Womens Results

On the women’s side, the Cougars had two runners finish among the top 10 in Katherine Novak who came in fifth with a time of 24:25.1 and Elisabeth Anderson who's time of 25:00.7 was good for 10th. Brynn Gellner was right behind Anderson with a time of 25:06.7. Montana Lawrence came in 23rd place with a time of 25:49.6 and Alexa Yeager rounded out the Cougar top five with a time of 25:52.4, good for 25th. Novak earns All-UMAC First Team honors while Anderson and Gellner garner Second Team recognition.

As a team, the Cougars finished with a team score of 74 points. St. Scholastica won the team crown for the third straight season with 25 points. UW-Superior was third with 93 points and Martin Luther came in fourth with 105.

On the men’s side, David Roanhorse was the top Cougar runner as his time of 27:20.9 was good for ninth place over the 8-kilometer course. Raymond Abraham finished two spots behind with a clocking of 27:25.3. Tyler Sassenberg finished in 16th place with a time of 27:44.2 and Ryan Anderson was right behind at 27:51.5. Benjamin Barnack rounded out the Cougar scoring with a 24th place time of 28:25.1. Roanhorse and Abraham earn UMAC Second Team All-Conference honors.

As a team, the Cougars had 77 team points. UW-Superior won the team crown for the second straight year with a team score of 40. Martin Luther placed second with 56 points and St. Scholastica was third with 60.