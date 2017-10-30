Soccer: UM-Morris victorious in regular season finale

Senior Molly Hancuh got the Cougars on the board first in the 17th minute off a pass from Sam Tate.

UW-Superior tied the game two minutes later and it remained tied at 1-1 going into halftime.

Hancuh broke the tie early in the second half as she tallied her UMAC-leading 21st goal of the season in the 47th minute. Megan Ellingboe added an insurance goal in the 56th minute.

Megan Tschida made five saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (9-7-1, 7-4-1 in UMAC) will play at No. 2 seed St. Scholastica Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

Championship Schedule

Monday, October 30

No. 5 Northland at No. 4 Martin Luther - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

4/5 winner at No. 1 Northwestern - 1 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota Morris at No. 2 St. Scholastica - 11 a.m.

Saturday, November 4

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed - TBD