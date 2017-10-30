Soccer: Cougar men open up postseason today

The Yellowjackets outshot the Cougars 22-1 and held a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris finishes the regular season with a 9-9-1 overall record and 7-4-1 mark in the UMAC. They will be the No. 4 seed in the UMAC Tournament and will host No. 5 seed Martin Luther Monday at 1 p.m. in a UMAC quarterfinal game at the Cougar Soccer Field.

Championship Schedule

Monday, October 30

No. 5 Martin Luther at No. 4 Minnesota Morris - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

4/5 winner at No. 1 St. Scholastica - 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northwestern at No. 2 UW-Superior - 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed - TBD

The UMAC tournament has the following admissions prices: Adults, $7; college students and seniors, $5; youth (Age 6-18), $3; age 5 and under, FREE. All UMAC students, staff and faculty are FREE with valid institution ID for all games. No other passes will be accepted.