Soccer: Cougar men open up postseason today
The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team concluded the regular season portion of its schedule Saturday, Oct. 28 at UW-Superior. The Cougars dropped the UMAC contest, 5-0.
The Yellowjackets outshot the Cougars 22-1 and held a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Minnesota Morris finishes the regular season with a 9-9-1 overall record and 7-4-1 mark in the UMAC. They will be the No. 4 seed in the UMAC Tournament and will host No. 5 seed Martin Luther Monday at 1 p.m. in a UMAC quarterfinal game at the Cougar Soccer Field.
Championship Schedule
Monday, October 30
No. 5 Martin Luther at No. 4 Minnesota Morris - 1 p.m.
Wednesday, November 1
4/5 winner at No. 1 St. Scholastica - 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northwestern at No. 2 UW-Superior - 1 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed - TBD
The UMAC tournament has the following admissions prices: Adults, $7; college students and seniors, $5; youth (Age 6-18), $3; age 5 and under, FREE. All UMAC students, staff and faculty are FREE with valid institution ID for all games. No other passes will be accepted.