Volleyball: Cougars sweep Northland in regular season finale

Prior to the match, the team honored three seniors, who made their final regular season appearances in front of the Morris crowd Saturday. The trio of Marissa Ekness, Bekah Morris, and Katie Reitsma have 85 wins in their Cougar careers, which is third most for a Cougar class in program history. Ekness and Reitsma have rewritten the Cougar record books as Ekness is the all-time leader in kills (1,685) and Reitsma is the all-time leader in digs (1,993).

On Saturday, the Cougars recorded set scores of 25-16, 25-7, 25-10 in sweeping the Lumberjills. Rachel Mathias led the Cougars with 11 kills and seven blocks. Layne Herrmann had 29 assists, five blocks, and five digs. Ekness had 10 kills and five digs. Reitsma led with 13 digs. Morris and Hannah Godzala recorded three aces.

Minnesota Morris (25-7, 14-2 in UMAC) hosts UW-Superior in a UMAC semifinal contest Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Morris.

Championship Schedule

Monday, October 30

No. 5 St. Scholastica at No. 4 Martin Luther - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

4/5 winner at No. 1 Northwestern - 7 p.m.

No. 3 UW-Superior at No. 2 Minnesota Morris - 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed - 7 p.m.

The UMAC tournament has the following admissions prices: Adults, $7; college students and seniors, $5; youth (Age 6-18), $3; age 5 and under, FREE. All UMAC students, staff and faculty are FREE with valid institution ID for all games. No other passes will be accepted.