Cross Country: UMAC men's championship preview

With just a few days before the UMAC Championship, the jury is still out on which program will take the title when all nine conference teams race for the finish line at the Benson Golf ClubSaturday.

A year ago, Wisconsin-Superior captured its first UMAC men's cross country crown as it outran Martin Luther by just 15 points. This season, both teams have raced closely and had individuals who could contend for the title. The College of St. Scholastica has also re-emerged as a serious contender as well with several strong finishes this fall.

Led by sophomore duo Ben Bitter and Ryan Gurgel, Martin Luther has seen significant output as a team this fall placing first or second at four meets this season. The Knights also finished as the top UMAC team at the St. Olaf Invitational – a meet where most Central Region programs competed.

Bitter placed eighth at the St. Olaf meet to help the Knights finish 11th as a team, two spots ahead of Wisconsin-Superior in 13th and three ahead of St. Scholastica at 14th. This fall, Bitter won two meets and placed second at another, while Gurgel was the top finisher for the Knights at the Loras College Invite taking fifth.

Wisconsin-Superior shouldn't be counted out, though, as the defending conference champion has had stellar performances at some of the top meets in the Midwest this year. In addition to their strong finish at St. Olaf, the Yellowjackets took eighth at the Carleton College Running of the Cows, finishing two spots ahead of St. Scholastica. They also edged the Saints by one spot at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh meet on Oct. 14 taking 13th.

All season long, the Yellowjackets have been paced by senior Evan Walpole who has been the team's top finisher at all four of its races. Walpole has also collected a top-five and top-10 finish this fall to lead the squad. Rand Bieri has been a consistent second finisher for the Yellowjackets and should help the Yellowjackets battle side-by-side with the Knights.

St. Scholastica should be positioned to jump up from its fourth-place finish a year ago with the likes of Easton Foss and newcomer Isaac Boedigheimer leading the way. The two have exchanged positions as the team's top runners all season with Foss turning in the top performance to start the season – he was second at the St. Norbert College Tom Barry Invitational.

The University of Minnesota Morris was third a season ago and was slated fourth in the Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Cougars have been led by Tyler Sassenberg this season, including at the St. Olaf meet in which the team took 16th – just two spots off of St. Scholastica. David Roanhorse should also be a strong runner for the Cougars after finishing as the top Division III runner at the Mount Marty College Invite Saturday.

The University of Northwestern will rely heavily on veteran Jackson Peterson who should be in the mix for another all-conference finish as he was one of the top placers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational in September.

Bethany Lutheran College has seen steady improvement over the course of the fall as first-year Ben Tweit has been the team's top finisher each of the last two meets including a solid outing at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Jim Drews Invitational.

Northland College, North Central University and Crown College should also see improved finishes as well. Junior Alec Drachenberg has led the LumberJacks this fall, while newcomer Kedric Brantner for the Rams could be among the top tier of finishers at the meet. Mylon Anderson should continue to pace the Storm as he has done all fall.

The men's race is set to start at 12 p.m. Saturday followed by the women's race at 1 p.m. All meet and spectator information can be found on the championship site.