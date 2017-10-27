Cross Country: UMAC women's championship preview

After another solid fall season in which it competed well within the Central Region – and even spent a week ranked in the region top 10 – St. Scholastica will look to three-peat at the UMAC Cross Country Championships at the Benson Golf Club Saturday.

The Saints top threat heading into the meet is the return of a core group of competitors along with several newcomers that has provided consistency for the team throughout the year. Any given runner on the Saints squad could challenge for the individual title and pace the Saints to their 16th title in 17 years.

In the two meets she competed in this season Nicole Gillman – who took third at the UMAC Championship in 2016 – was either the first or second finisher for the Saints, while Elizabeth Poskie led the squad at both the St. Olaf College Invitational and the Carleton College Running of the Cows. The Saints placed 11th at Carleton and 13th at St. Olaf thanks to Poskie who has made a huge impact for the Saints in her second season after finishing the UMAC meet as the team's seventh runner last year.

In addition to the Saints' strong finishes at the Northfield meets, they also were the top UMAC squad at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh meet placing 14th behind Gilman who was 30th out of 353 competitors. Rookie Lauren Dynek along with returners Katelynn Gullickson and Heidi Carlson have also been consistent top-five finishers for the squad and should be among the top finishers Saturday to lead the Saints.

The University of Minnesota Morris has been among the top two programs in the UMAC in recent history and should be in a good spot to finish as runner up behind the solid running of junior Katherine Novak who has twice earned UMAC Runner of the Week this season. Novak has led the Cougars in each meet this season and was the top Division III runner at the Mount Marty College Invitational this weekend. She was also the fourth UMAC finisher at the St. Olaf meet in which she helped the Cougars to a 16th-place team finish, and also took second at the Bethany Lutheran College Invitational.

The University of Wisconsin-Superior will look to jump up to third – as it was selected for that spot in the UMAC Preseason Coaches' Poll – after finishing fourth a year ago behind Bethany Lutheran College. Junior Kelli Praska was the second UMAC finisher at the St. Olaf meet and led the Yellowjackets in every one of their meets this year. Praska was the UMAC runner up a two years ago and could have shot at taking the top honor this season.

Bethany Lutheran snuck in front of Wisconsin-Superior last season, but could be a strong contender again this year as it finished 18th – just one spot behind Wisconsin-Superior – at the St. Olaf meet. Rookie Sarah Presler has paced the Vikings at each meet this season with times that should put her in the top pack of runners heading into the meet. Presler was among the top-five finishers at the UMAC-heavy Bethany Lutheran meet in September.

Martin Luther College has seen significant improvement this season and has hung with the middle of the pack all year long – the Knights were just behind the Vikings at the regionally-challenging St. Olaf Invite taking 19th. The main reason for the Knights' success has been the emergence of first-year runner Leah Miller who has led the team in every race this season.

The University of Northwestern returns a young squad of runners that have learned to carry the team early on their careers with sophomore Jane Hulterstrum leading the way as the No. 1 for the Eagles this season. Hulterstrum also earned herself UMAC Runner of the Week early in the season, which is an indicator she could be a top finisher as well.

Mackenzie Nelson of Crown College and Marley Pietz of Northland College have been the top finishers on their squads this season and have clocked times that should put them in contention for All-UMAC performances. North Central University will rely heavily on a group of first-year runners to pace the team.

The men's race is set to start at 12 p.m. Saturday followed by the women's race at 1 p.m. All meet and spectator information can be found on the championship site.