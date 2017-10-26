Volleyball: Cougars join Eagles in Central Region rankings

Northwestern is ranked No. 1 in the region. This marks the first time since approximately 2010-11 that two teams from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference have made the regional rankings at the same time for one sport.

Central Region Rankings

Northwestern (27-6) Gustavus Adolphus (21-5) St. Thomas (22-5) Washington-St. Louis (19-6) Wartburg (17-5) Saint Benedict (15-8) Luther (15-9) Minnesota Morris (24-7)

The Cougars had an impressive non-conference slate. They had a perfect 4-0 record in the New England Invitational in the Boston, Mass. area, which included a win over then- No. 23 ranked Tufts. Victories over No. 15 Chicago and Augsburg on the road also highlighted their non-conference wins.

Minnesota Morris (13-2 in UMAC) concludes the regular season portion of their schedule Saturday, Oct. 28 at home against Northland. The Cougars will host a UMAC semifinal contest next Wednesday, Nov. 1.