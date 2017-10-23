Football: UM-Morris fall in fourth quarter

After a scoreless first quarter, Iowa Wesleyan got on the board early in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from DeMarcus Collins. The Cougars countered with an 11-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a John Hoff field goal from 28 yards out to make it 6-3 Tigers.

The UMM defense held the Tigers to a three-and-out on their next possession. On fourth down from the IW 31, the Cougars blocked Harrison McIntyre's punt and JT Karis picked it up at the 32 and went into the end zone to give the Cougars a 10-6 edge with 7:41 remaining in the half. The score would remain 10-6 going into halftime.

The Cougars extended their lead early in the third quarter. On the second play from scrimmage, Dominic Goseyun recovered an IWU fumble at the IWU 42. Justin Masloski rushed for 19 yards on the first play of the drive and followed with rushes of 3 and 15 yards as the Cougars reached the IWU 1. Masloski took it in from there and the Hoff PAT made it 17-6 Cougars. UMM would take a 17-12 lead going into the fourth.

The Tigers took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on a Collins touchdown rush. Akenyon Bagley added a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left in the game.

Caleb Kemp led the Cougars with 54 yards on the ground. Nathan Sheridan caught seven balls for 35 yards. Drew Shipley led with nine tackles and Nathan Gehlen and Joseph Loija each collected a sack.

Minnesota Morris (1-7, 1-6) returns home for Senior Night against Northwestern next Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium. The Cougars close out the regular season at Greenville College Saturday, Nov. 4.