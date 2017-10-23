Cross Country: Cougars fourth, fifth in final tuneup

Men's Results

Women's Results

On the men's side, Dickinson State won the 10-team competition with 65 points. They were followed by Valley City State (79), Morningside (86), and Minnesota Morris (118).

David Roanhorse was UMM's top runner as his time of 27:33.11 was good for 21st place out of 104 runners over the eight-kilometer course. Raymond Abraham was close behind at 27:52.50, good for 25th place. Tyler Sassenberg (28:12.47), Ryan Anderson (28:18.86), and Edmund Cease(28:34.57) rounded out the Cougar top five.

For the women, Morningside topped the nine-team field with 31 points. Dickinson State (47), Concordia-Nebraska (63), Jamestown (138), and Minnesota Morris (146) followed behind.

Katherine Novak crossed the finish line first for the Cougars as her time of 20:32.79 was good for 22nd place over the five-kilometer course. Elisabeth Anderson (21:09.88), Alexa Yeager (21:12.42), and Brynn Gellner (21:21.97) were clustered with 12 seconds of each other and Montana Lawrence (21:55.21) rounded out the Cougar scoring.

The Minnesota Morris cross country teams compete next Saturday at the UMAC Cross Country Championships at Benson Golf Club.