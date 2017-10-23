Cross Country: Cougars fourth, fifth in final tuneup
In its final tune-up before the UMAC Cross Country Championships, the Minnesota Morris men's and women's cross country teams ran at the Mount Marty Invite Saturday, Oct. 21 at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, S.D. The men's team finished in fourth place while the women came in fifth.
On the men's side, Dickinson State won the 10-team competition with 65 points. They were followed by Valley City State (79), Morningside (86), and Minnesota Morris (118).
David Roanhorse was UMM's top runner as his time of 27:33.11 was good for 21st place out of 104 runners over the eight-kilometer course. Raymond Abraham was close behind at 27:52.50, good for 25th place. Tyler Sassenberg (28:12.47), Ryan Anderson (28:18.86), and Edmund Cease(28:34.57) rounded out the Cougar top five.
For the women, Morningside topped the nine-team field with 31 points. Dickinson State (47), Concordia-Nebraska (63), Jamestown (138), and Minnesota Morris (146) followed behind.
Katherine Novak crossed the finish line first for the Cougars as her time of 20:32.79 was good for 22nd place over the five-kilometer course. Elisabeth Anderson (21:09.88), Alexa Yeager (21:12.42), and Brynn Gellner (21:21.97) were clustered with 12 seconds of each other and Montana Lawrence (21:55.21) rounded out the Cougar scoring.
The Minnesota Morris cross country teams compete next Saturday at the UMAC Cross Country Championships at Benson Golf Club.