Soccer: UM-Morris men records sixth UMAC shutout

It was a freshman, who got the Cougars on the board first. Alex Keller's shot from the left side was knocked away by the Northland goalkeeper, but it went right out to Corbin McCall, who delivered it into the net in the 25th minute for his first collegiate goal and a 1-0 UMM lead.

It stayed 1-0 until early in the second half when senior Zachary Jacobson doubled the lead. He received a nice feed from Hugo Castaneda to connect on a goal in the 51st minute. Jacobson added another tally in the 78th minute. In between the Jacobson goals, Carl Mor scored his first collegiate goal off a scrum at the net in the 71st minute.

UMM held a 19-7 edge in shots and 12-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (9-7-1, 7-3-1 in UMAC) finishes the home portion of its schedule Wednesday, Oct. 25 against UW-Whitewater at 3 p.m. at the Cougar Soccer Field. UMM’s regular season finale is at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at UW-Superior. The UMAC Tournament starts with quarterfinal matches Monday, Oct. 30 with semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 1 and the championship scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4.