Soccer: Cougars clinch playoff berth with win

With the win over Northland, the Cougars clinched a spot in the UMAC Postseason Tournament.

The game appeared to be scoreless going into halftime, but the Cougars scored a goal with 16 seconds left in the half to get on the board. Molly Hancuh feed Brooke Lorentz with a long feed down the right side that Lorentz punched into the net for her eighth goal of the season.

The Cougars didn't wait nearly as long to score their first goal of the second half. Sam Tate tallied her fourth goal of the season off some nice passing in front by Hancuh and Lorentz in the fifth minute of the second half. Some 26 seconds later, the Cougars were on the board again. Yu Ito drew a Northland foul in the box; Hancuh took the penalty shot and connected for a 3-0 UMM lead.

UMM outshot Northland 28-7 and held a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (8-7-1, 6-4-1 in UMAC) is off until next Saturday, Oct. 28 when the Cougars close out the regular season at UW-Superior. The UMAC Tournament starts with quarterfinal matches Monday, Oct. 30 with semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 1 and the championship scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4.