Football: MacMurray remains undefeated at UM-Morris

MacMurray did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard as they took the opening drive 65 yards on six plays that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown rush from Marquez Ellison.

The Cougars went three-and-out on their first series, but a Drew Shipley 58-yard punt pinned MacMurray inside their own 1. Highlander quarterback Nathan Randall tried a sneak on the first play to gain a little more room, but fumbled the football and it was recovered by UMM's Connor Oldenburg at the 1. Justin Masloski punched it in from there and the Cougars trailed 7-6 after the missed PAT.

The Highlanders countered quickly as Marquez Ellison got in from six yards again to make 13-6. MacMurray drove 90 yards on 10 plays in just 2:48 as they used a no-huddle offense throughout the entire contest.

MacMurray used big plays to score four touchdowns in the second quarter. Randall hit Demetrius Curry for an 88-yard score that made it 27-6. He later connected with Devonta Preston for a 37-yard strike to make it 35-6. Late in the half, Chris Blanchard intercepted a Masloski pass and returned it 84 yards down the left sideline for a score to put MacMurray up 43-6.

Later, Masloski hit Taylor Holleman for an 11-yard touchdown completion with two seconds left in the high scoring first half.

Masloski threw for a season-high 237 yards and rushed for 50 more. Nathan Sheridan caught seven balls for 70 yards and Holleman had six receptions for 60 yards.

Defensively, Shipley had a stellar game with 17 tackles and two interceptions. Nathan Gehlen had two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Minnesota Morris (1-6, 1-5 in UMAC) travels to Mount Pleasant, Iowa next Saturday, Oct. 21 for a game against Iowa Wesleyan.