Volleyball: Cougars add three wins

UM-Morris 3, St. Scholastica 0

It was a big night last Friday for Minnesota Morris sophomore setter Layne Herrmann as she became the sixth player in program history to surpass 2,000 career assists.

Herrmann was 13 assists shy of reaching the 2,000 career assists milestone and she was able to reach that in the first set against St. Scholastica. Late in the set, Herrmann fed Morgan Miller for a kill that made it 22-13 UMM. That marked Herrmann's 13th assist of the set and the Cougar bench gave out a big, extended cheer to acknowledge their teammate's accomplishment.

The Cougars closed out the set 25-13 and closed out the match with 25-12 and 25-16 set victories to move to 11-2 in UMAC play.

Herrmann finished with 41 assists in the contest as she also recorded nine digs. Marissa Ekness and Miller each had 10 kills. Katie Reitsma led with 14 digs.

UM-Morris 3, Concordia Moorhead 1

Minnesota Morris went out of conference for its second match of the night as the Cougars entertained Concordia-Moorhead. The two met last Friday, Oct. 6 in Moorhead with the Cougars gaining a five-set win. UMM only needed four sets to gain another win over the Cobbers this past Friday (23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18).

Herrmann had another great outing with 44 more assists. Ekness recorded 20 kills and 12 digs. Miller had 13 kills and five blocks and Reitsma added 14 more digs.

UM-Morris 3, Martin Luther 1

The Minnesota Morris volleyball team traveled to New Ulm Tuesday night for a UMAC matchup with Martin Luther and gained a four-set victory (26-24, 25-7, 23-25, 25-14).

The first set was a back-and-forth affair before Martin Luther gained a slight edge at 19-17 following a 5-0 run. The Knights later led 22-19 before the Cougars rallied to tie it at 22. Kills from Mia Frick and Tori Everson put UMM up 24-23. After MLC tied it at 24, Frick and Layne Herrmann closed out the set with successive kills.

After the Cougars easily took the second set, Martin Luther forced a fourth set with a tight win in set three.

Minnesota Morris used an early 6-point spurt to take a 9-4 edge in the fourth set. The lead grew to double figures at 16-6 following an Everson kill and she would close out the set and the match with another kill.

Marissa Ekness led the Cougars with 22 kills. Frick totaled 12 kills to go along with four blocks. Everson and Rachel Mathias had 10 kills. Herrmann recorded 50 assists and Katie Reitsma led with 17 digs.

Minnesota Morris (23-6, 12-2 in UMAC) heads to Wisconsin Friday, Oct. 20 to take on UW-Stout. The Cougars play UW-Superior Saturday, Oct. 21 in Superior then close out the regular season against Northland at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 in Morris.

Morgan Miller, So., Minnesota Morris

Twin Valley, Minn./Ada Borup

- Recorded 18 blocks in three matches for the Cougars

- Tallied nine blocks in five-set loss to Northwestern

- Added 32 kills and five digs to her stat line