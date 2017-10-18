Soccer: UM-Morris men give Saints first UMAC loss since 2009

UM-Morris 1, St. Scholastica 0

St. Scholastica came into Morris Saturday, Oct. 14, riding a NCAA record 102-game unbeaten streak in regular season conference contests. Minnesota Morris sophomore Gabe Arreguin put an end to the eight-year streak as his overtime game-winner gave the Cougars a 1-0 win in UMAC men's soccer action in Morris.

Minnesota Morris also gave St. Scholastica their last UMAC setback when the Cougars posted a 1-0 victory in Morris, Oct. 3, 2009.

In a game played in cold, rainy conditions, the teams played evenly through 90 scoreless minutes. Each team had five shots on goal and St. Scholastica held a slight 18-15 edge in total shots. Cody Christ saved all five shots he faced to record the win.

The Cougars survived a St. Scholastica attack early in the overtime. Christ made a save, another shot hit the crossbar while two other shots went wide.

In the seventh minute of overtime, the Saints turned the ball over on their own end, Arreguin picked up the loose ball, dribbled to his left and struck a shot into the upper left corner of the net to give the Cougars the huge victory.

UM-Morris 4, Martin Luther 2

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team sewed up a berth in the UMAC Postseason Tournament Tuesday with a 4-2 win at Martin Luther in UMAC action. The Cougars missed out on postseason play a year ago.

UMM sits in a tie for third place with Northwestern at 19 points (Northwestern owns tiebreaker) and are three points behind UW-Superior for second. Top three teams earn byes into UMAC semifinals with Nos. 4 and 5 seeds meeting in the first round.

The Cougars needed a comeback effort to top the Knights Tuesday. MLC scored two early goals, but UMM countered with four straight to gain the win.

Hugo Castaneda started the Cougars' rally with his first collegiate goal in the 23rd minute. Luqman Barre tied the game with a header. Konrad Laack gave the Cougars the lead before halftime with a goal in the 38th minute.

Jake Alessio added an insurance goal with his first collegiate score in the 56th minute.

Cody Christ made three saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (8-7-1, 6-3-1 in UMAC) returns home to face Northland at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. The Cougars play UW-Whitewater at 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Morris then close out their regular season at UW-Superior Saturday, Oct. 28.