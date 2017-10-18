Soccer: UM-Morris falls to Saints, beat Knights

The Minnesota Morris women's soccer team played host to St. Scholastica Saturday, Oct. 14 in Morris and dropped a 4-0 decision to the Saints in UMAC action.

Megan Tschida had another double-digit save performance in net for the Cougars with 13; she stopped 14 shots in the previous game at Northwestern.

St. Scholastica's Becca Rancour scored two of her three goals in the first half as the Saints outshot the Cougars 24-4 and held a 17-2 edge in shots on goal.

UM-Morris 3, Martin Luther 2

The Minnesota Morris women's soccer team trailed by a goal at the half against Martin Luther, but scored two second half goals to gain a key 3-2 road win over the Knights Tuesday afternoon in UMAC action.

Minnesota Morris came into Tuesday six points behind Martin Luther for third place in the UMAC standings. The come-from-behind win pulls UMM within three of the Knights. The top three teams earn byes into the semifinals of the UMAC Postseason Tournament with the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds playing in the first round. The Cougars have two regular season games remaining and the Knights have three.

After allowing a goal in the opening minutes, Molly Hancuh's 17th goal of the season tied the game at 1 in the 26th minute. Martin Luther regained the lead in the 33rd minute and the score would remain 2-1 going into halftime.

Hancuh scored another equalizing goal in the 57th minute and Brooke Lorentz scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winner in the 79th minute.

Megan Tschida records the win in net for the Cougars after making three saves.

Minnesota Morris (7-7-1, 5-4-1 in UMAC) next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 against Northland in Morris. The Cougars close out the regular season at UW-Superior next Saturday, Oct. 28.