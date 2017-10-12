MacMurray is second in the UMAC in offensive production, averaging 32.8 points per game and sit behind Eureka, who averages 37.2 per game. MacMurray is also second in the UMAC in rushing and passing as the club averages 266.5 rushing yards per game and 222.2 passing yards per game.

MacMurray and UM-Morris kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.