The United Soccer Coaches honored three UMAC women's teams and one men's team with the 2016-17 College Team Academic Award which is given to programs that earn at 3.0 team grade point average (GPA) or higher throughout the school year. Crown College, Northland College and the University of Minnesota Morris women's teams were recognized, while the College of St. Scholastica was the lone men's team honored.

Crown, Northland and Minnesota Morris were among 546 programs across all college divisions to be awarded. Reigning UMAC postseason champion Minnesota Morris picked up the award for the 17th time in program history which is tied for the most of any program in Minnesota. Conference champion St. Scholastica was one of just 295 total men's collegiate teams to receive the honor.

In softball, three teams were among the top 125 Division III programs in team GPA for 2016-17 as recognized by the NFCA. Those programs included Crown at 84th, North Central University at 103rd and Minnesota Morris at 110th. Those three programs – along with St. Scholastica – also had individuals among the 1,825 Division III student-athletes named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes for maintaining a 3.5 GPA or better in 2016-17.

The individual softball athletes honored include:

Crown - Hannah Allebach, Demi Brezina, Olivia Dols, Kathleen McLaughlin, Marissa Perales, Kaitlin Ruiter, Moriah Sawyer and Cassidy Valenzuela

Minnesota Morris - Bret Hulett, Autumn Mahoney, Emily Nordquist, Michelle O'Rourke and Elli Stevenson

North Central - Abbey Erzberger, Brianna Griffin, Danelle Pageler, Alexandra Rodriguea, Amanda Roth and Megan Wenger

St. Scholastica - Hannah Borgeson, Olivia Bretting, Carley Moisio and Jena O'Byrne