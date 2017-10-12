Soccer: Northwestern comes back to beat UM-Morris

Senior Molly Hancuh gave UMM the early multi-goal lead. She scored in the 23rd minute off a helper from Sam Tate. She added to the lead in the 31st minute off a feed from Yu Ito to give UMM a 2-0 lead on conference-leading Northwestern.

Northwestern cut the deficit in half only 20 seconds after Hancuh's second goal on a Linley Norman goal and the score would remain 2-1 going into halftime.

The Eagles put the pressure on the Cougars at the onset of the second half. Goals in the 49th, 52nd, and 63rd minutes would put UNW on top.

Megan Tschida faced a lot of shots and made a season-high 14 saves. The Eagles outshot the Cougars 29-13 and held a 20-9 advantage in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (6-6-1, 4-3-1 in UMAC) returns home to face St. Scholastica Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Cougar Soccer Field.